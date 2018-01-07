Five killed in separate road accidents

Five people have died while several others are injured following separate accidents in Mwatate, Nairobi and Bomet.

Two people died on the spot when the driver of the bus they were travelling in lost control at Josa area in Mwatate sub-County rolling several times.

A total of 26 passengers who were critically injured were rushed to Moi Referral Hospital where they are receiving treatment, while 10 others are receiving treatment at Wesu hospital in Wundanyi and Mwatate sub-district hospital.

Area Deputy County Commissioner Kenneth Murungi who was at the scene said that the bus was ferrying members of staff of Kenya Ports Authority who had gone to Wundanyi Mghambonyi area to attend the burial of their colleague.

Mwatate OCPD Francis Mwangi confirmed the incident adding that inspection of the bus will be conducted to establish the cause of the accident and follow-up will be made to the survivors to enable them record statements over the incident.

Those who witnessed the accident called on the government to erect walls at the scene to avoid what they called numerous accidents occurring in the area.

Elsewhere, a family is in mourning after three of their kin died on the spot in a road accident along the Bomet-Narok highway.

The accident occurred after the saloon car they were travelling in rolled several times following a tyre burst.

Two other passengers are receiving treatment at the Narok referral hospital following the crash. They are reported to have been travelling to Nairobi after attending a burial of their kin in Kisii.

Meanwhile, at least ten people have been injured in yet another road accident along Waiyaki way. It is reported that the driver of the Siaya – Nairobi bound bus lost control and veered off the road while trying to avoid a stationary matatu that was dropping passengers.

What was otherwise a smooth journey of 62 passengers from Siaya County to the capital Nairobi, suddenly ended prematurely cut short following an accident. Shattered glasses littered the scene of the accident involving this PSV bus christened Climax Coaches. The passengers still in shock narrated what transpired moments before the bus overturned.

At least 10 people were injured – four of them seriously, and were rushed to hospital for treatment. As a result there was a major traffic snarl up. Police had a rough time keeping motorists at bay as the towing truck crew worked to clear the wreckage.

Efforts to speak to NTSA officials at the scene proved futile as they were not willing to comment on camera.

It is reported that the driver of the Siaya – Nairobi bound bus was avoiding to hit a minibus that operates within the city that had just dropped passengers when the accident occurred.

The accidents come at a time when NTSA is in the spotlight over an increase in road accidents resulting in the authority banning night travel. A ban that has sparked outrage from passengers who are pushing for its disbandment.

Pressure is also mounting on government to disband NTSA for allegedly failing to tame runaway road accidents.