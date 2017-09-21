Focus shifts to DPP after Supreme Court judgement

All eyes will now shift to the country’s investigating agencies to unravel Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) officials that were culpable for bungling the August 8th Presidential poll.

The electoral body has said it is studying the ruling before implementing any recommendations.

IEBC said on twitter “We are studying the detailed Supreme Court ruling. We will communicate how we will implement the recommendations”

The Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko is on record saying he could only swing into action once the Supreme Court delivers its detailed judgment.

While indicting IEBC officials for violating the law in the conduct of the Presidential poll, Chief Justice David Maraga indicated no evidence was submitted to single out individual officials for the violations.

The Opposition NASA is demanding that several officials of the IEBC secretariat led by its Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba be sent packing for bungling the last presidential poll.

IEBC Chairperson has since suspended the ICT manager James Muhati, coordinator Paul Mugo and officer Boniface Wamae for compromising the outcome of the August 8th general election.

Raila demands

Meanwhile, NASA presidential candidate Raila Odinga maintains he is ready to face president Uhuru Kenyatta in a fresh poll only after his demands are fully addressed by IEBC.

Odinga insists that he will not participate in an election where ballot papers are printed by Al Ghurair, the Dubai based printer and ICT services are provided by OT MORPHO,the French based company which provided the KIEMS kits.

Speaking outside the supreme court shortly after the judges of the apex court finished reading their full verdict, Odinga further castigated the results transmission service provider and the IEBC for disregarding court orders that allowed partial opening of the commissions’ servers for scrutiny claiming they were hiding something.

The NASA leader also asked his supporters to keep hope alive because Canaan is real saying he was only sabotaged.

The former Prime Minister also used the occasion to commend the judges for showing commitment in the work saying their ruling was historic.

He welcomed the full ruling that saw judges of the Supreme Court sitting continuously for about 12 hours in the courtroom to deliver the judgment.

He thanked the dissenting for their verdict saying it shows that democracy is at play.