Form 1 students to receive textbooks for core subjects

Each Form One student reporting to any secondary school will be issued with six textbooks in core subjects.

The subjects covered are mathematics, English, Kiswahili, chemistry, physics and biology.

The government has distributed textbooks to all secondary schools in readiness of Form One students who are reporting to schools on Tuesday.

This is in line with the government’s plan to enhance access to quality education and ensure 100 per cent transition takes of smoothly.

The government has spent Ksh 7.5 billion on the new direct-school textbook supply programme.

Meanwhile, the curriculum support materials including the curriculum designs, textbooks and teacher guides for the new curriculum will be made available to all schools by end of this week.

The Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) materials are being distributed by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) and contracted publishers.

“We will monitor the distribution of the books and offer teacher support, and evaluate the effectiveness of the curriculum and support materials,” KICD director Julius Jwan said yesterday in Nairobi.

This is taking place to enhance the roll out of the second phase of the pilot on the new curriculum will be running in all schools in the country from Pre-Primary One to Grade Two and at Grade Three level in 235 schools that were piloted in 2017.

“The curriculum reform is progressive and schools will continue receiving teaching and learning materials as the process unfolds,” Dr Jwan said.

During the second phase of the pilot, the Teacher Service Commission will continuously prepare teachers for Grade 1 to Grade 4 while the county governments will organise training for pre-primary school teachers.

On the other hand the Kenya National Examination Council will develop a competency-based assessment framework that will inform the formative and summative evaluation of the curriculum.

The roll out of the curriculum began in June 2017 when the first phase of pilot was launched in 10 schools in each of the 47 counties. The schools included both public and private and special needs institutions.

The education reforms started way back in 2016 with needs assessment survey, which recommended the need for curriculum review.

This reinforced the recommendation of a taskforce headed by Prof Douglas Odhiambo in 2012.

The report recommended the aligning the education system with vision 2030 and the new constitution and the adoption of the competency-based curriculum.

