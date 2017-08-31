Former governor Kenneth Lusaka elected Senate Speaker

Former Bungoma governor Kenneth Lusaka has been elected new speaker of the Senate.

Lusaka clinched the seat Thursday with 42 votes in the second round of voting trouncing his main challenger Farah Maalim who got 25 votes.

Lusaka even after getting majority votes in first round failed to meet the required two-thirds threshold of 45 votes. He garnered 40 votes against Farah Maalim’s 23 votes.

In his acceptance speech, Lusaka promised to work closely with the National Assembly to uphold the rule of law.

“Let us forge ahead and be guided by unity of purpose. I promise to diligently serve the house and I ask all of you to avoid the supremacy battle”

While emphasizing the importance of devolution, Lusaka committed to ensuring the house enacts more compliant devolution bills .

He further paid special tribute to his predecessor Ekwe Ethuro for his outstanding leadership role in handling senate proceedings.

Earlier, Siaya Senator James Orengo had sought for assurance from the Clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye that all those gunning for the position of the Speaker should be rid of integrity concerns.

He said integrity issues are likely to undermine the authority of the Senate.

Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior urged the clerk to help avoid a situation where the Speaker who has integrity issues may be required later to step aside to pave way for investigations.

However Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki differed with them on the basis that nobody should be barred from contesting for the Speaker’s post unless they are convicted by a court of law.

The clerk however ruled in favour of Ken Lusaka saying the question of eligibility is a matter subject to judicial processes. He said the report in question had not been adopted by the house.

All eyes are now on the 12th parliament whose tenure kicked off Thursday following the swearing of the Senators and the National Assembly members.

