A former chief Immigration Officer at the Namanga border post accused of aiding an illegal immigrant back into the country has been sentenced to seven months in prison without the option of a fine.

Edward Kabiru Njau is said to have willfully and illegally permitted Anaeke Chimenzie back into the country following his deportation alongside controversial Nigerian business man Antony Chinedu in 2013.

The two deportees were among 14 Nigerian nationals deported after being declared prohibited immigrants by the government of Kenya.

Tobiko rejected the accused defense that he had not been furnished by the list of immigrants at the time of clearance. Njau had in his defense said the list was supplied to the Namanga border post on July 10 2013 a day after he had cleared the suspected drug trafficker into the country.

Meanwhile, an Ethiopian terror suspect alleged to be involved in the attack of Deputy President William Rutos’ home will remain in custody pending hearing and determination of his case.

Ali Elema Wario was Thursday charged with being a member of terror group Al-shabaab having been suspected to be an accomplice to Mohammed Ibrahim Mohammed, the slain attacker at the DPs’ home two months ago.

He denied the charge but pleaded guilty to a second charge of being unlawfully present in Kenya.

And three people arrested while in possession of ballot papers in Athi River on Wednesday will remain in custody until Monday next week.

Cecillia Mbula Kimeu, Nzyoka Bonface Mutungi and Omondi Stephen Okoth however did not take plea as Machako Senior Principal Magistrate Caroline Ocharo ruled that she had no jurisdiction to listen to any case pertaining to election petitions.

She transferred the case to a Kangundo court for purposes of taking a plea on Monday next week.

