Former Migori MCA arrested over fraud

Police in Migori County are holding a former Migori Member of County Assembly for obtaining money under false pretense.

Alias Ong’oma is said to have obtained 600,000 shillings from a teacher in return of a well-paying job in the County government.

The latest development coming barely a week after the disbandment of the county public service board over corruption allegations.

Ong’oma formerly of East Kamagambo Ward is said to have requested Joshua Ouma, a teacher in Migori to give him 600,000 shillings so as to secure him the lucrative post of a finance director in the county government offices.

The teacher became suspicious when the appointment letter delayed to be delivered and decided to walk directly to the governor’s office only to realize that he had been conned.

Ong’oma was whisked away from a hotel within Rakwaro shopping center where he had directed the teacher to pick his appointment letter.

During interrogation at the CID offices in Migori, Ong`oma said that the teacher had sent him the money as a friend and was willing to return.

Confirming the incident, Migori County Police Commander Joseph Nthenge said they have locked up the suspect and are still looking for his accomplices.

Separately, Nyando MP Jared Okello who had pledged to resign if NASA leader was not sworn in as the peoples President by the end of this year will not be resigning after all.

In a swift turnaround the Nyando legislator now says following consultations with his constituents’ and other leaders he was persuaded to fight for electoral reforms from within the precincts of parliament.

On the 18th of December 2017 at a burial ceremony in Nyakach Constituency, Nyando Member of parliament Jared Okello stunned the country when he announced that he will resign from his parliamentary seat within two weeks from the date if Raila Odinga was not sworn in as the People’s President.

Speaking from his Nyando home Jared Okello said he arrived at the decision after consultations with his constituents, family and the NASA principals.

He further said the continued assertion by Raila Odinga that he will not relent in his fight also contributed to his decision.

At the same time he urged his fellow coalition members to remain steadfast in the push for electoral justice.

Before his election to parliament on August 8th, the legislator had twice contested the Nyando parliamentary seat and lost on both occasions to the current Kisumu county senator Fred Outa.