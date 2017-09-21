Gachagua grandson mauled to death by dogs

A grandson to the late and former Nyeri governor Nderitu Gachagua has been mauled to death by dogs that attacked him at his grandfather’s homestead in Nyeri town.

The two-year-old succumbed to injuries.

The dogs are said to have accessed the homestead from a neighbouring compound and attacked him as he played outside at the up market Ring road estate within the town.

Former Nyeri First Lady Margaret Karungaru, who was living with the boy, tried to fight off the dogs that were trying to drag away the boy.

The animals however, overpowered the former governor’s wife and mauled the young one.

It took the intervention of neighbours who responded to her distress call to chase away the ferocious dogs and rescue the minor who was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital with severe injuries.

However, the child succumbed to his injuries.

Nyeri Deputy Governor Mutahi Kahiga, who spoke on behalf of the family, said the matter had been taken up by police.

Kahiga said that police had launched investigations into the incident adding that “there is a sense of high negligence on the owner of the dogs. One needs to watch their dogs keenly.”

The deputy governor termed the incident as “very unfortunate” and condoled with the family.