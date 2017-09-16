Gender commission wants youths who attacked women in Kisumu arrested

The National Gender and Equality Commission has condemned what it terms brutal attack meted on women in Kisumu town attending a capacity building seminar.

Youths acting on fake social media reports attacked the women accusing them of selling their ID cards to Jubilee agents allegedly conducting the peace meeting.

The meeting organised by the Inter-religious Council of Kenya brought together women from five counties in the region.

The youths claimed they had received information that IDs were being scanned at the meeting venue.

Police were forced to fire tear gas in the air on Wednesday to disperse the rowdy young men.

The commission chairperson Winfred Lichuma is now calling on the Inspector General of Police and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move with speed and arrest the perpetrators with a view to charging them in a court of law.

In a statement Saturday, the commission has also urged the youth to refrain from being incited to violence, reiterating that Kenya is governed by the rule of law and nobody should attempt to suspend the same when aggrieved.

The commission further wants Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai to be arrested for calling for the rape of a female leader.

“If the words attributed to Kitui East MP Nimrod Mbai to the effect that someone should be raped were indeed his words, then the legislator should forthwith be arrested and charged with the offense of incitement to violence and disobedience of the law under section 96 of the Penal code, cap 63 of the laws of Kenya”, she said.

Lichuma expressed her displeasure at statements by politicians being directed at women saying they bordered on blatant gender-based violence.

“We wish to caution politicians against making inflammatory and inciting statements and particularly those calculated at advocating for gender-based violence and discrimination” she observed.