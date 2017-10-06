Gikomba market on fire again

A fierce fire broke out early Friday at the busy Gikomba market in Nairobi, destroying property of unknown value.

Firefighters from the City County and traders tried to put out the fire but it was overwhelming.

Kamukunji Deputy County Commissioner Moses Lilan who confirmed the incident on phone, told KBC that the fire is believed to have started at around 4am at the area where second hand clothes traders popularly known as mitumba operate.

Lilan said the cause of the fire is unknown but police have launched investigations to establish whether it could have been caused by an electrical fault, considering that most traders in the busy market provide laundry services.

This is not the first time that property has been destroyed by fire.

Last month, property of unknown value was destroyed after a fire razed stalls.

Now, victims and some leaders read mischief in the incidents and calling for a lasting solution to the menace.