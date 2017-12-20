Girls outshine boys in 2017 KCSE

Female candidates performed better than their male counterparts in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education – KCSE.

Karimi Naomi Wawira of Pangani Girls School who got a mean score of 87.11 emerged the best student nationally in this year’s exams. Sharon Chepchumba of Moi Girls Eldoret and Kamau Brian Maina of Alliance Boys who got a mean score of 86.757 took the second and third positions respectively.

Odero Donata of Lenana School took the fourth position while Harriet Mueke of Mary Hill girls was fifth nationally.

Releasing this year’s KCSE examination results at Nairobi school, Acting Education Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i commended girls’ schools for performing better than boys’ schools.

He said the leading school in this year’s exams is Alliance Girls followed by Kenya High, while Pangani girls’ school was named the best performing school.

He added that there was an improvement in this years results having recorded 142 straight As from last year’s 141. However, the number of A minus reduced from 4,645 in 2016 to 2,714 in 2017.

The candidates who attained University entry requirements of C+ and above also reduced to 70,073 from 88,929 in 2016.

The CS said results for 10 schools are being withheld after examiners detected anomalies pending further analysis of their scripts. He said a comprehensive report will be out on the 18th January 2018.

Speaking during the same function, Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) Chairman professor George Magoha said that reforms that have been implemented in the ministry have fully curbed examination cheating in the last two years.

He said the process of setting exams was thorough and the marking process was successful in all 25 centers within Nairobi. He commended the CS Matiang’i for spearheading transparency in exams.

Meanwhile the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) says that head teachers who have stayed for more than 9 years in the same station will be transferred starting January 2018.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia says the move will affect both primary and secondary schools in a move aimed to ensure quality education. The transfers are also aimed at enhancing national cohesion.

Macharia urged all to support the progam moving forward. TSC also warns that action will be taken against teachers who breach the code of conducts both in private and public schools.

Some 615,773 students sat the examinations this year under tough regulations that reduced cheating.