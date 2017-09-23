Governors directed to deal with health workers impasse

The Council of Governors has directed the 47 County Governments to deal with the health workers impasse that has grounded health services across the country.

Speaking during a consultative meeting to discuss the industrial action by nurses, Clinical Officers and some cadres of Kenya Health Professionals the council chair Josphat Nanok reiterated its position to sack all nurses who to fail to return to work and advertise their positions.

It was resolved during the meeting that Kenya Health Professionals, including Clinical Officers strike do not have Recognition Agreements (RAs) with the 47 County Governments and the respective industrial actions are illegal.

Nurses who have been on strike for over 100 days are demanding that the Salaries and Remuneration commission and the national government implement the contentious collective bargaining agreement agreed early this year.

The crisis in the public health sector worsened after clinicians joined the nurses in the strike on Friday last week.

The team rejected the Salaries and Remuneration Commission proposals that the least paid practitioner be paid in band B5 and the highest paid in band E5.

Elsewhere, striking nurses in Kiambu County say they will not be cowed by threats of sacking to abandon their quest for better working conditions.

The nurses led by their Secretary General, John Njoroge, said the Council of Governors is to blame for the suffering of patients as it has delayed signing their Collective Bargaining Agreement – CBA.

They want the Council to stop intimidating them and focus on the real issue at hand. The nurses vowed to continue exercising their right to picket and present petitions to public authorities as guaranteed in the constitution.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) have asked national and county governments to find a lasting solution to the nurses and clinical officers grievances.

Meru Clinical officers have slammed Salaries and Remuneration Commission for degrading them terming them as ‘low skilled’.