Governors issue ultimatum to striking nurses

The Council of Governors says that it will fire all striking nurses who fail to report to work by September 8 after declaring the ongoing strike illegal.

Governors are warning that nurses who will defy the directive will have their salaries stopped with immediate effect upon the expiry of the ultimatum.

The Governors insist that the collective bargaining agreement cannot be implemented as demanded by nurses in its current form due to budgetary constraints.

The county bosses said the nurses’ strike was premature since they went on strike when negotiations were ongoing.

Speaking during an induction forum organized for the newly elected Governors, council of governors chairman Josphat Nanok said the Governors had done enough to resolve the current stalemate.

Nanok assured nurses that counties will withdraw all show cause letters issued before the 8th of September and that all the salary withheld due to the strike will be paid in full.

“The negotiations for the CBA will proceed and be finalized. All nurses who will not have returned to work by 8th Sept 2017 will stand sacked. For those who will have returned to work, there will be no victimization,” the governor noted.

He said that if the health workers fail to return to work, the counties will advertise their positions and the successful applicants will then be hired on a contractual basis.

Nurses countywide have maintained a hardline stance saying they will only resume duty if their collective bargaining agreement is implemented in full. The strike has paralyzed services in public health facilities for close to three months.

The governors reiterated that County Health Services will remain a County function despite the industrial actions witnessed in health sector.

