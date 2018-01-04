Govt commits shs1.2b towards loans available for colleges

Education Cabinet Secretary Dr.Fred Matiang’i says the government has committed 1.2 billion shillings up from 900 million towards loans available for tertiary and technical colleges in the country.

He added that every pupil who did not make it to the university has an opportunity to do so by undertaking certificate and diploma programs. He was speaking during the wings to fly equity project where needy children are sponsored to join secondary schools.

On his part, Equity Banks CEO James Mwangi called on Kenyans to support education reforms being undertaken saying their aim is to make the country’s children globally competitive in the future.

He said 8144 wings to fly scholars who have sat for KCSE in the last five years, 6,828 of them have qualified to go to university.

The 2018 program will see the number of equity leaders program (ELP) scholars rise to 19,260. Out of these 12,491 have already completed their KCSE with 5,431 joining Equity banks paid internship program.

Of the ELP scholars who have completed their secondary education 10,920 have qualified for university entry with 443 of them securing admissions to global universities and the rest joining Kenyan universities.