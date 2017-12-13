The government is set to erect speed bumps on the 16-kilometer stretch between Salgaa and Mau Summit as a short term measure to curb road carnage along the notorious road.

The transport ministry is on the spot for allegedly failing to address the bane of road carnage.

Infrastructure principal secretary Eng. John Mosonik however says the government will early next year tender for the construction of a dual carriage way between Njoro and Mau Summit as a long term measure.

Sachangwan area along Nakuru-Eldoret highway was the scene of a grisly road accident that claimed at least sixteen lives on Jamhuri day in a depressing four day period that recorded over 60 fatalities on Kenyan roads and has been marked as one of the two deadly black spots on the busy highway.

Officials from the transport ministry were at the notorious scene on Wednesday including Infrastructure Principal Secretary Eng. John Musonik who said that the government will spend 500 million shillings to erect bumps on the killer stretch even as he blamed human error the 13 vehicle pileup.

Musonik adding that the government will construct a dual carriage along the accident prone section next year as a long-term remedy.

The announcement came even as both transport ministry and the NTSA came and sharp criticism over laxity to bring sanity on Kenyan roads at the expense of innocent Kenyans.

The grim road accident statistics forced the National Assembly to adjourn to discuss a procedural motion by Kwanza MP Ferdinad Wanyonyi.

President Uhuru Kenyatta has since warned motorists and especially Private Service Vehicle (PSV) drivers to be cautious and obey traffic rules. More than 60 people have perished over the last 4 days in various incidences of road accidents.