Gov’t says all Cabinet Secretaries still in office

State House has refuted claims by a section of the media that President Uhuru Kenyatta has sacked 13 of his cabinet secretaries.

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu says Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so until otherwise advised.

President Kenyatta on Friday announced that he had retained six current Cabinet Secretaries leaving the fate of 13 others hanging in the balance.

The 13 Cabinet Secretaries currently serving in the Jubilee government whose names were not mentioned on Friday include Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed, her Devolution counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri, Rachael Omamo of Defence and Water Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa.

Others are Sicily Kariuki (Public Service, Youth and Gender), Dan Kazungu (Mining), Hassan Wario (Sports), Jacob Kaimenyi (Lands), Willy Bett (Agriculture), Judy Wakhungu (Environment), Adan Mohammed (Industrialisation), Phyllis Kandie (Labour) and Cleopa Mailu (Health).

In a statement, State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu says Cabinet Secretaries currently in office remain so until otherwise advised.

Esipisu further says in the coming days, President Kenyatta will complete the task of assembling the team to serve in his second term of office, guided by merit, integrity, commitment to service, and in terms of the Constitution.

President nominated former Turkana Senator John Munyes, former Marsabit Governor Ukur Yattani and former Director of Public Prosecutions Keriako Tobiko to Cabinet. He made clear other nominees will follow.

Those retained are Henry Rotich (National Treasury), James Macharia (Transport and Infrastructure) Fred Matiang’i, (Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, and acting Cabinet Secretary in the Ministry of Education), Charles Keter (Energy) and Joe Mucheru (ICT).

Also retained were Joseph Kinyua, who remains Head of the Public Service, and Nzioka Waita, who was appointed Chief of Staff and Head of the Presidential Delivery Unit. Wanyama Musiambo, the former regional coordinator for the Rift Valley, has been appointed Deputy Head of Public Service.

At State House, Kinuthia Mbugua, former governor of Nakuru, was appointed as the Comptroller, while the former comptroller Lawrence Lenayapa has been appointed Kenya’s ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

The President also announced changes in the National Police Service. Edward Mbugua is now the acting Deputy Inspector General, Kenya Police Service; Noor Yarao Gabao acting Inspector General, Administration Police; and George Kinoti Maingi acting Director, Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

The President redeployed to the Public Service Commission Kitili Mboya, Samuel Arachi — who served as Deputy Inspector General of Police — and Ndegwa Muhoro, who served as Director of Criminal investigation.