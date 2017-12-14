Heated debate sparks as Jubilee, NASA MPs differ on PSC nominees

There was heated debate in the National Assembly Thursday morning when the nominees to the Parliamentary Service Commission were tabled in the House for debate.

Speaker Justin Muturi was forced to postpone the debate to allow the opposition coalition reach an agreement on its membership which only contained ODM and ANC.

The wiper party had protested its exclusion as the opposition had nominated Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay Woman MP), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi) and Vihiga Senator George Khaniri.

“The list was agreed on by the top organ of the alliance — the Summit — where the NASA principals sit,” said Minority leader John Mbadi.

He also made it clear that ODM as per the Standing Orders is entitled to all the three slots, saying the NASA agreement was only to affect the executive had it formed the government.

“There were consultations. It’s not an individual decision. The matter can be discussed and resolved internally. I don’t know why there is grandstanding,” Mbadi said.

Jubilee legislators are too said not to be comfortable with those nominated by the party to serve in the commission tasks with managing the affairs of both the National Assembly and Senate which include, Adan Kaynan, Beth Mugo, Aron Cheruiyot and Naomi Shabaan.

However, things appeared not rosy for the former commissioners Senator Beth Mugo, Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay County MP) and Adan Keynan (Eldas) who are seeking to retain their seats as legislators blame them for not pushing for the review of their perks.

As for Naomi Shabaan, they said that she did not deserve the nomination since she had served as the Deputy Majority Leader in the last Parliament.

Gunning for the PSC positions are: MPs Ben Momanyi (Borabu-Wiper), Simba Arati (Dagoretti North), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Elijah Memusi (Kajiado Central-ODM), Senator George Khaniri (Vihiga), Katoo Ole Metito (Kajiado South) John Waluke (Sirisia) and Naomi Shabani (Taveta).

Factors such as self-interest, incompetence and the scrapped allowance by Salaries and Remuneration Commission may work against the former commissioners.

