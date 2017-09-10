IEBC Commissioners retreat to put house in order

Commissioners of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) are Sunday beginning a retreat at a Naivasha hotel in what is seen as a move to put their house in order ahead of the fresh presidential election set for October 17.

The meeting is also seen as a bonding session, for the commissioners, who for the past few days, have been embroiled in internal disagreements, occasioned by the nullification of the August 8th polls, by the Supreme Court.

The commission is expected to come up with a concrete plan for the coming presidential election, given that the timelines for the special election are already out.

The meeting is also expected to iron out perceived differences, in the commission, that threatened the performance of the electoral body, ahead of the crucial October 17th election.

Meanwhile the National Council of NGOs has asked IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, and all the Commissioners to put their house in order by ironing out any differences among them ahead of the 17th October 2017 Presidential Election.

In a statement, the council’s Executive Chairman, Stephen Cheboi, said the IEBC has little time and the earlier they put their house in order the better for the country.

Cheboi said it was very important for the IEBC chair and all the commissioners to speak in one voice in order to convince voters that it will be an impartial arbiter of the October 17 poll.

At the same time Cheboi urged the Jubilee Party and NASA Coalition to support IEBC and desist from issuing statements that may derail their efforts to conduct a free, fair and credible presidential election come the 17th of October.