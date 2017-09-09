The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is expected to retreat to undisclosed venue on Sunday to plan on the forthcoming October 17th repeat presidential election.

The meeting is also perceived as a bonding session for the electoral body commissioners who for the past few days have been embroiled in internal disagreements occasioned by the nullification of the August 8th polls by the Supreme Court.

The IEBC has since the Supreme Court ruling that indicted accused the commission of acts and commissions has been literally a house under siege. It all began after the electoral body chair Wafula Chebukati picked his dream team for the October 17th repeat Presidential election, a team that by extension excluded some of the senior staff among them IEBC Chief Executive officer Ezra Chiloba from supervising the election.

A leaked memo allegedly from Chebukati to Chiloba demanding that the CEO answer queries over the alleged mismanagement of the August 8th polls further strained relationship in the electoral body.

At least 5 commissioners led by Vice Chairperson Consolata Nkatha disowned the letter.

Reports that the entire top leadership in the commission led by its chairperson Wafula Chebukati will head to retreat this Sunday in a private location does not come as a surprise.

The Senior staff are expected to come up with a concrete plan for the coming presidential election given that the timelines for the special election are already out.

The meeting is also expected to iron out perceived differences in the commission that threatened the performance of the electoral body ahead of the crucial October 17th election.

IEBC in the timelines,in the time lines, IEBC said it will upgrade its electronic system in readiness for the forthcoming election.

Already the gadgets which are commonly known as Kenya Integrated Elections Management System have been returned to its stores.

