IEBC denies reports indicating Chebukati fired his PA

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has denied reports published in a section of the media indicating that its Chairperson, Wafula Chebukati, fired his Personal Assistant on Sunday over leakage of crucial internal memos.

Reliable sources indicate that the PA, Gekara Muoni left the agency over a month ago.

The commission however said the circumstances under which Muoni left at the time were unclear. Since early this month, the electoral commission has been hit by internal wrangles characterized by the leakage of confidential memos – the same threatening the unity of the Commissioners.

Two weeks ago, the Commission was forced to retreat to Naivasha to cool down temperatures after a section of Commissioners disowned a leaked memo in which Chebukati demanded answers from Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba over the mismanagement of the August 8 presidential election annulled by the Supreme Court on September 1.

Meanwhile, a commissioner with the Electoral and Boundaries Commission IEBC has distanced herself from WhatsApp messages doing rounds on social media allegedly referring to communication between her and a section of politicians.

Roselyn Akombe has categorically stated that the said messages are false and do not represent her views as an impartial public servant.

In a statement Dr Akombe indicated that it is not the first time such falls information has been made against her. She said the allegations are concerted efforts to negatively smear the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s name ahead of the repeat presidential poll.

Dr. Akombe noted that it was sad that many Kenyans are still falling for such deception, which only serves to divide the country.

She has consequently called for full investigations to establish the source of the false information adding that it amounts to cyber bullying.