IEBC, election stakeholders talks at Bomas collapse

The National Super Alliance has Thursday afternoon walked out of consultative talks with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as well as Jubilee Party on the way forward regarding the fresh Presidential election.

NASA claims the talks are useless, saying the introduction of the Election laws amendment bill 2017 in the National Assembly and the subsequent reduction of its publication period is in bad faith.

The opposition now maintains it will not engage IEBC in regard to the election as long as the bill is in Parliament saying Jubilee is using underhand tactics to undermine the credibility for the election.

Jubilee leaders led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen however said they are ready for further talks with the Commission saying NASA should stop the sideshows.

Murkomen said NASA isn’t sincere and its continued change of demands shows the Alliance isn’t ready for the fresh election.

They called on IEBC to ensure the election is conducted as planned and not to bow down to pressure from the opposition.

Commission Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said while he has not seen the contents of the bill in Parliament, it is his hope that it will not affect preparations for the fresh Presidential election.

He said the Commission has a made decision on ballot papers, and will discuss the matter as a commission putting into considerations demands made by NASA.

Chebukati maintains that the election will be held on 26th of October assuring Kenyans that the Commission is ready to deliver a credible poll