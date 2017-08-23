The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted names of 290 Members of National Assembly (MPs) and over 2,000 Members of County Assembly (MCAs) elected in the just concluded general election.

The gazettement now paves way for the swearing in of the legislatures scheduled to be held not later than 7th September 2017 when the 12th Parliament shall convene.

However, the swearing in exercise lies in limbo after FIDA moved to court to block the exercise, arguing that the 12th Parliament does not meet the 2/3rd gender threshold. Only 23 women were elected to the National Assembly, while the Senate has only three women out of 47.

Through lawyer Eunice Lumallas, Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) wants IEBC stopped from presenting a list of elected members of both the National Assembly and Senate for swearing in unless they meet the two-thirds gender threshold.

Centre for Rights Education and Awareness (Crea) and Community Advocacy and Awareness Trust have also sued over the gender imbalance.

Speakers of the bicameral parliament however want the case seeking to stop the swearing-in of elected MPs dismissed.

They claimed through lawyer Sheriffson Mwendwa that the 11th Parliament enacted a legislation to implement the rule through amendments in the Elections Act.

High Court judge Enoch Chacha Mwita is on Thursday expected to make a ruling on whether he will temporarily issue orders stopping the swearing-in.

Elsewhere, various County Governments have advertised, in local dailies, vacancies in senior positions. Several positions are up for grabs including those of County Executive Committee (CEC) Members and Chief Officers in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Kwale, Uasin Ngishu, Kakamega and Nyamira.

The CEC position includes Finance, Lands, Water, Health, Public Works, Trade, Agriculture, Education, Culture/Sports and Public Service Management.

The functions of the CEC shall be as per section 36 of the County Government Act 2012 and all eligible applicants must meet chapter six of the constitution.

The Chief Officers shall be the accounting and authorized officer in respect of delegated powers.

All applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 6th September 2017.

Speaking after his inauguration on Monday, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said his Government will be centered on service delivery and pushing the County agenda.

Ojaamong said his new Government will entirely engage in service delivery, perfect the systems and attract investors.

Tell Us What You Think