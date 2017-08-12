President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto have been gazetted as winners of the 2017 presidential election.

In a gazette notice published on Friday, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati said the two were duly elected as President and Deputy President having fulfilled the threshold set under Article 138 (4) of the Constitution which requires that a candidate gets more than half the number of votes cast countrywide and at least 25 per cent of the vote in “each of more than half the counties.”

President Kenyatta garnered 8,203,290 votes against the National Super Alliance’s (NASA) candidate Raila Odinga’s 6,762,224 and met the 25% requirement in 35 counties compared to Odinga’s 29.

Meanwhile, the president and his deputy will now serve the country for the next five years based on a number of agendas captured in the Jubilee party manifesto that they used to hunt for votes during their campaigns.

The Jubilee party has prioritized will creating 1.3 million jobs every year and work with county governments to establish at least one industry in every county.

The jubilee administration also pledged to establish a government sponsored apprenticeship program of up to 12 months for all university and Technical and Vocational Education Training-TVET graduates.

In the jubilee government also prioritized to expand the free primary school programme to include free day public secondary schools in the country.

The government also pledged to double the number of vulnerable citizens supported through the cash transfer programme (Inua Jamii) from 700,000 to 1,400,000 to cater for all citizens above the age of 70 years.

Also captured in the jubilee administration manifesto is to expand food and agricultural production including, double subsiding fertilizer prices among other pledges that the jubilee government intends to transform the country in the next five years.

