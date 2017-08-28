Lawyers representing opposition leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka in the 2017 presidential petition filed at the Supreme Court gave oral submissions to the court for five hours amid claims of tainted credibility of the presidential results that were announced by the electoral agency IEBC.

The team led by their lead counsel James Orengo submitted that Ballot papers used in the August 8th presidential election were not the ones printed by the Dubai firm contracted by IEBC adding that their evaluation of the ballots showed that most of them fell short of statutory security requirements.

Orengo further claimed that most of the documents submitted to court by IEBC as instruments used to declare the presidential results fell short of legal requirements and that their analysis on forms 34A submitted to the petitioner by the commission were of dubious authenticity as they did not bear the commission’s stamp.

Co-counsel Otiende Amolo used his time to justify why the election of President Uhuru Kenyatta should be nullified. In his submission to the seven Judge bench led by chief Justice David Maraga, Amolo told the court that an analysis they carried out revealed 32 fundamental breaches which he said were serious enough to invalidate the re-election of President Kenyatta.

He also questioned the integrity of the election on the premise that President Kenyatta led, maintained a constant eleven percentage something that was impossible when results are sent randomly.

To further concretize their argument, senior counsel Okong’o Omogeni who is also representing the duo introduced the aspect of three Cabinet secretaries he accused of acting contrary to the law by being partisan during the campaign period.

Meanwhile, the IEBC legal counsel led by senior Counsel Paul Muite gave their response punching holes in NASA’s submission.

Muite said that the international observers applauded IEBC for conducting free, fair and credible elections.

“Suggestion that there was any rigging is a myth created by people who did not want to accept the outcome” he said.

Issa Mansour dismissed allegations that some of results declared by IEBC were from ungazzetted polling stations.

He argued that IEBC had no favourite candidate as alleged by the petitioner and all the election forms presented in court are genuine.

Shaban Osman dismissed claims that over 400, 000 people voted for the President alone.

He also told the court that allegations of inbuilt variance of 11% were totally false.

Kamau Karori said that there is no requirement in law for the gazettement of presiding officers.

Paul Nyamodi said the IEBC server was not infiltrated as claimed by NASA lawyers.

PLO Lumumba dismissed the petition as defective saying the pleadings before the court suffer from ‘lack of focus and particularity’

He added “What you have is a litany of allegations standing on stilts, they will fall when faced with evidence we have”.

The proceedings resume Tuesday at 11am with the third respondents expected to make their submissions.Closing submissions are also expected to be made same day.

The 7 Judges will retreat Wednedsday to prepare their ruling that will be delivered on Friday.

Section 27 of the Court’s Procedures on Presidential Election Petitions allows the Judges to issue a brief ruling and a comprehensive one within 14 days.