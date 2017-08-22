IEBC submits 54,000 folios in response to NASA petition

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has now submitted 54-thousand folios of electoral material at the Supreme Court in response to the National Super Alliance petition.

The 109 documents volume which contains all forms 34As, 34Bs and 34c seeks to reboot claims by the Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on electoral malpractices in the August 8th presidential election results.

The Supreme court’s seven judge bench will hold a pre-trial conference on Saturday, then hear claims by the opposition that 14,000 of form 34As had errors ranging from statutory documents not signed by returning officers, others not authenticated with the official rubber stamp while others lack agent names or signatures.

Sentiments attributed to a section of Jubilee leaders that the petition was hollow have rubbed the opposition the wrong way.

ODM Party Chairman John Mbadi is questioning why Jubilee party is poking holes into their petition even before the case kicks off.

The judgment will be delivered on the 1st of September.