IGAD warns against boycotting Kenya repeat poll

Intergovernmental Authority for Development (IGAD) has expressed concern over latest developments regarding Kenya repeat presidential election slated for October 26.

In a statement, IGAD Executive Secretary Mahboub Maalim says statements and actions from some quarters are aimed at undermining the people’s confidence in the ability of the electoral body IEBC to manage the fresh elections.

“Statements and actions that undermine the people’s confidence in the ability of the IEBC to manage the fresh elections, as well as unrealistic demands that frustrate IEBC from conducting fresh elections, or indeed calls to boycott the Fresh Presidential Elections, put Kenya on a dangerous path” said Maalim.

IGAD says the poll that should be within 60 days, provides another opportunity for the people of Kenya to show their commitment to their constitution.

“IGAD has every confidence that the will of the people will again be expressed clearly in the ballot, and that Kenyans will elect their leaders in the constitutionally mandated manner on the 26th October 2017” said Maalim.

Maalim said IGAD is confident that IEBC will execute its constitutional mandate to facilitate the expression by the Kenyan people of their sovereignty.

“ IEBC must thus not be crippled from executing this mandate. Sabotaging IEBC or boycotting the elections will put Kenya in a constitutional crisis and likely on a path to Unconstitutional Change of Government”.

He added “IGAD urges all actors in Kenya to reject those who would seek to interfere with the constitutional order by seeking to disrupt or prevent the court-mandated fresh election, thus putting in peril democratic change of government and ushering in a crisis from which unscrupulous actors can seek Undemocratic Change of Government”

IGAD which deployed election observers to monitor the August 8 poll that was nullified by the Supreme Court of electoral malpratices hailed the election as free and fair.

In its preliminary report, the trade bloc said the General Election was peaceful, orderly and transparent, adding that the process was conducted in accordance with the Constitution and the rule of law.

Maalim has however said they will keep a close eye on the developments inform all its member states and the African Union.