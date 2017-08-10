Interior CS tells off foreign media over negative publicity

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has told off a section of international media to stop using the 2007 post election violence clips to try and paint a negative picture about the country.

“While the country continues to remain calm, we take offence from accredited international media houses who have chosen to mislead the public and international community by using images and video clips from 2007 and other unrelated incidents to create a misleading impression of the security situation in the country” said the CS.

In a statement, Matiang’i urged the media to seek clari?cation and veri?cation from authorities before publishing security related information that may cause undue alarm and tensions in the country.

He said “ We have also requested private security ?rms, international agencies, or any other entity issuing security alerts to do so in consultation with the National Police Service”.

He at the sametime took cognizance of the role the police play in discharging their duties and urged them to continue serving the country without fear or favour.

“We are aware that a number of police of?cers have been injured in line of duty. We recognize their dedication to duty and urge them to continue discharging their responsibilities without fear or favour” he noted.

He further assured Kenyans that the government is committed to safeguarding their lives and properties.

“The whole country remains calm. We assure Kenyans and our guests that we (Government) are committed to safeguard lives and property. Enough security of?cers have been deployed throughout the country”, he assured.

He said security officers have been deployed throughout the country to beef up security during this period and urged Kenyans who are yet to resume their normal activities to do so since the country is calm.

Matiang’i has in the meantime urged Kenyans to be alert and report any suspicious criminal activities or any grouping of criminals.

He revealed that Matiang’i said a number of al-shaabab suspects are among those in police custody awaiting court hearing, for election malpractices and threatening national security.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye