Investigations on police brutality on University students underway

The government says it will launch investigations into alleged police brutality against students of the University of Nairobi.

State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu says any officer who will be found culpable will face the law.

Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i says he will on Monday receive a report on alleged brutal attack meted on University of Nairobi students by police officers.

Matiangi says he will work according to the recommendations of the report and any officer who will be found culpable will face the law.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority has already dispatched Rapid Response Unit to investigate police assault meted on the students

On Thursday last week police alleged assault on the University of Nairobi students and staff has attracted public outcry and condemnation.

In the Videos that have since gone viral on the Internet and social media platforms, police, mainly GSU officers, are seen forcing students out of their hostels, libraries and lecture halls.

Esipisu now says investigations are ongoing and any officer found culpable will be dealt with according to the police codes, terms of service.

Meanwhile, a human rights group has threatened to take legal action against the national police service who allegedly clobbered the University of Nairobi students.

Haki Africa, has also condemned the use of excessive use of force by police officers and called on the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to investigate the matter and bring culprits to book.

The students were protesting the arrest of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino.

