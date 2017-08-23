Isiolo Governor Mohamed Kuti takes oath of office

Mohamed Kuti was Wednesday sworn in as Isiolo Governor bringing to an end the inauguration of all the 47 County chiefs.

Speaking after taking the oath of office Governor Kuti said it was now time to embark on a journey of building the County.

The former Senator said his major plan for the County, during his first year in office, will be to enhance revenue collection and allocation for economic prosperity.

Kuti and Laikipia Governor Ndiritu Muriithi were the only independent candidates who won Gubernatorial positions.

Turkana County Governor Josphat Nanok who attended the ceremony urged all elected leaders in Isiolo County to work together for the benefit of the residents.

He said he is optimistic the Council of Governors will work together with the national government and other institutions to ensure devolution is realized.

Governor Nanok at the same time urged all elected leaders to respect the decision that will be made by the Supreme Court over the Presidential election petition saying Turkana people will respect the decision and work with the government of the day.

Elsewhere, various County Governments have advertised, in local dailies, vacancies in senior positions. Several positions are up for grabs including those of County Executive Committee-CEC Members and Chief Officers in Busia, Siaya, Kisumu, Kwale, Uasin Ngishu, Kakamega and Nyamira.

The CEC position includes Finance, Lands, Water, Health, Public Works, Trade, Agriculture, Education, Culture/Sports and Public Service Management. The functions of the CEC shall be as per section 36 of the County Government Act 2012 and all eligible applicants must meet chapter six of the constitution.

The Chief Officers shall be the accounting and authorized officer in respect of delegated powers. All applications should reach the County Public Service Board on or before 6th September 2017.

Speaking after his inauguration on Monday, Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong said HIS Government will be centered on service delivery and pushing the County agenda.

Ojaamong said his new Government will entirely engage in service delivery, perfect the systems and attract investors.

