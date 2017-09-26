Jubilee holds key meeting on election preparedness

President Uhuru Kenyatta Tuesday chaired a meeting of Governors and MPs from Jubilee and affiliated parties to prepare for the upcoming repeat Presidential election.

The meeting, which was also attended by Senators, discussed measures to ensure that Kenyans are not subjected to the kind of mischief that was used to nullify the August 8 election which was fairly won by President Kenyatta.

President Kenyatta requested the elected leaders to remember that they were his boots on the ground, and they had a lead role in winning votes for him on Oct 26.

Deputy President William Ruto, who briefed the media on the meeting, said the party wants to be ready to ensure that it has agents in all polling stations and its leaders are well acquainted with all election rules so that those intent on creating mischief do not succeed.

“We are having a meeting with all our leaders to appraise ourselves on election management. We want to make sure the mischief and loopholes that were used in the nullification of a fairly won election do not happen again,” said the Deputy President.

The DP said the party will identify and have a complete list of agents in all polling stations within this week.

The party has already recruited and trained 290 support staff who will help leaders in preparing for elections at the constituency level and help in recruiting agents for all polling stations.

The Governors, Senators and MPs will play a leading role in campaigning for the President so that he can win with an even bigger majority in the fresh elections slated for October 26.

The result of the August 8 poll, which was won by President Kenyatta with a margin of more than 1.4 million votes, was nullified on the alleged grounds that forms were not signed or stamped by election officials.

