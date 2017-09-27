Jubilee MPs to amend election laws

The National Assembly is Thursday morning expected to form an adhoc committee to consider a raft of amendments on election laws sponsored by the ruling Jubilee party.

NASA affiliated lawmakers whose attempts to block their Jubilee counterparts from approving Thursday’s sitting walked out in protest.

Some of the proposals include making the manual complimentary system of managing elections mandatory.

A heated disagreement erupted in the national assembly when majority leader Aden Duale moved a motion to hold a sitting tomorrow morning to establish an adhoc committee on elections amendment bill.

The minority opposed the sitting given they had not settled on members to sit in the committee yet the jubilee side had lined up its team.

But upon voting on the motion, the minority side suffered the wrath of tyranny of jubilee numbers and resorted to walking out in protest after the results were announced.

In proposed amendments on elections laws, the jubilee party seeks to make use of manual complimentary system mandatory and in the event the electronic transmission of results fails, the results in the manual system will prevail.

The ruling party also intends to put it in law that after nullification of presidential election the IEBC will within 7 days notify the parties involved in repeat polls and gazettes their names and the date for repeat polls.

The adhoc committee will also consider a proposal seeking to bar IEBC Chairperson from announcing presidential results until all form 34as and form34bs have been properly submitted to the commission.

The jubilee party also seeks to put it in law that any presiding officer or returning officer who fails to sign elections document is liable to five years in jail without fine.

The majority party hopes the proposed amendments to elections act will be considered and enacted by 26th of next month when the repeat presidential elections will be held.