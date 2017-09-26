Jubilee MPs: UN cannot conduct our elections

Jubilee allied legislators have dismissed NASA’s demands to have ballot papers for repeat presidential election printed by the United Nations.

The MPs who adjourned business of the national assembly to discuss the 2017 elections declared that the exercise will be conducted by IEBC which has the sole mandate of planning for the repeat poll.

The MPs led by majority leader Aden Duale took issue with opposition leader Raila Odinga for his perennial onslaught on electoral agencies every time his coalition loses an election.

The ruling party wants the opposition to stay away from engaging the IEBC since it is an independent commission.

The jubilee brigade has vowed to protect officials at the electoral commission urging those not happy with their conduct to follow the due process to remove them from office.

Declaring that the repeat presidential election must take place on 26th of October, the jubilee MPs noted that any election conducted by a UN agency will be treated as unconstitutional.

According to members of the Jubilee party, the UN can only conduct elections in a country whose systems are not functional.

But the opposition side scoffed at Jubilee’s declarations saying they will sustain the push for a credible electoral process.

ODM chair and Suba east MP John Mbadi absolving the opposition from blame said the coalition followed the due process by challenging President Kenyatta’s win at the Supreme Court and asked the jubilee party to accept the verdict.

The electoral body has sought the assistance of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to procure election materials and oversee deployment of transmission gadgets.

The move is part of the measures set out by the commission to enhance the credibility and integrity of the polls.

The Supreme Court annulled the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta on September 1, citing irregularities and illegalities in the transmission of results, and ordered a repeat election within 60 days. Also Read IEBC clarifies new officials mandate

Opposition leader Raila Odinga, who petitioned against Kenyatta’s win, has said he will not participate in the re-run scheduled for October 26 if the elections board picks Al Ghurair and French digital security firm OT-Morpho for the repeat poll.

The French firm provided two electronic systems that identified voters and transmitted election results in the August 8 poll.