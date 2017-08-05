Jubilee, NASA in last minute push for votes

As election campaigns reach fever pitch Saturday, President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA’s opposition leader Raila Odinga are in their last minute push for votes ahead of Tuesday general election.

President Kenyatta is leading his Jubilee luminaries to various parts of Rift Valley in a series of meet the people tour.

This is the last day for all political parties and candidates to stage their campaigns in line with the electoral laws. J

Jubilee leaders kicked off their first rally in Rift valley by addressing supporters in Kajiado County.

The team will also be campaigning for former Cabinet Secretary Joseph Ole Lenku who is battling out with the incumbent David Ole Nkedianye of ODM for the Kajiado gubernatorial seat.

The President is further slated to preside over a final rally at Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium.

The Jubilee last campaigns come after the President led his brigade Friday at Uhuru Park in Nairobi to convince Kenyans to elect various candidates vying on the Jubilee ticket.

Elsewhere, the National Super Alliance will hold its last campaign rally at the historic Uhuru Park grounds.

The Raila Odinga-led NASA has split its forces to conduct last-minute public rallies in various parts of the country before converging at Uhuru Park for the final appeal for votes.

Both Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta have called for peaceful elections.

He has promised a smooth handover if he loses, while Odinga has promised to accept defeat if he loses fairly.

The two leaders have appealed to wananchi to turn up in large numbers to vote as they exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious.

