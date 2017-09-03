Jubilee, NASA leaders gear up for repeat polls

The Jubilee brigade led by DP Wiliam Ruto and NASA led by Raila Odinga Sunday attended church services in Thika and Nairobi respectively as the campaigns gather momentum in readiness for the Presidential re-run as ordered by the Supreme Court.

Ruto attended the Thika ACK Church service accompanied by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka and Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki before proceeding for their meet-the-people tour.

The DP once again asked the electoral body IEBC to announce the election date.

“We respect the law so we shall respect the ruling even if we disagree with it. We will pull together as jubilee and take back what God gave us. Pray for the courts because God is Supreme “he told the faithful.

He thank Kiambu residents for coming out in large numbers to overwhelmingly vote for Jubilee and appealed to them to do so again.

In Nairobi, Odinga accompanied his runningmate Kalonzo Musyoka and Muslia Mudavadi attended a prayer service at the St. Stephens Catholic Church, Jogoo road before proceeding for a rally at Muliro grounds in Huruma.

Elsewhere, Third Way Alliance presidential flag bearer Dr Ekuru Aukot says the party will participate in the elections that are to be conducted within the stipulated 60 days.

According to Dr Ekuru this is not a rerun as it has been reported as the judges explicitly ruled that the election was null and void and called for a fresh presidential election.

Aukot says the judgement gave all the eight presidential candidates who participated in the august 8th general election the liberty to also participate.

While welcoming the judgment of the Supreme Court which nullified president Uhuru Kenyatta win, Dr Aukot also cautioned against outbursts directed at the supreme court saying they are uncalled for.

He further called for the prosecution of those behind the irregularities that were pointed out by the supreme court judges saying this will be the only way to end the vice.