Jubilee picks team to transact house business

Parliament has approved four Jubilee Party members to sit in the crucial House Business Committee.

Jubilee will be represented by Kipipiri MP and former Finance Minister Amos Kimunya, Kitutu Masaba MP Shadrack John Mose, Meru County Woman Representative Kawira Mwangaza and Turkana County Woman Representative Joyce Akai Emanikor.

The house endorsed the four without representation from the minority side that is allocated three slots.

Efforts by the minority side to postpone the establishment of the house business committee until the opposition picks its members attracted heated criticism from the majority side.

MP John Mbadi tried to persuade the house to shelve the matter saying Nasa coalition was holding a parliamentary group meeting to discuss the same.

“Mr. Speaker, NASA is having a PG Meeting today and will make a resolution on their Members in House Leadership. I urge the Majority Leader to wait until NASA selects its Membership to the House Business Committee” said Mbadi.

The speaker cautioned the opposition against holding the house hostage.

He defended Majority Leader Aden Duale for submitting the names without those of the minorty side saying it was procedural.

The jubilee side led by MP Joshua Kutuny said they had the numbers to transact house business adding that they will not allow the opposition to stall house matters.

The newly established house business committee will now schedule business starting with debate on presidential address which will take four consecutive sittings starting this afternoon.

The Committee which is established under the provisions of Standing Orders also consists of the Speaker as the Chairperson, the Leader of the Majority Party and the Leader of the Minority Party.

The House Business Committee is appointed within seven days on assembly of a new House and is charged with the responsibility to prepare and adjust the Parliamentary Calendar with the approval of the House.