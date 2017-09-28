Jubilee seeks to re-introduce manual transmission of results

The Jubilee Party is seeking to re-introduce manual transmission of results as a mandatory complimentary mechanism ahead of October 26th Presidential repeat poll.

The Majority Party in the National Assembly tabled the elections laws amendment bill which also allows any IEBC commissioner to announce presidential results in case the Chair or the vice chair is absent.

The proposed amendments have been meet with criticism from the opposition who are questioning the motive of the ruling party.

A political storm erupted in the national assembly after the majority party sponsored the Elections laws amendment bill which according to leader of majority Aden Duale will address election ills identified by the Supreme Court.

The majority party faced rebellion from the minority side when it attempted to reduce the publication period of the bill from 14 days to one day.

The motion seeking to have the bill published and subjected to public scrutiny in one day coming moments after the jubilee party sought to establish an adhoc committee to look into the bill, only making NASA Mps suspicious of the urgency.

In the proposed bill, the majority party seeks to allow IEBC commissioners privilege to elect amongst themselves a member to announce presidential elections in case the chairperson or the vice chair are absent.

The proposed law also seeks to make manual transmission of results mandatory, and in case, there is a discrepancy between the electronically transmitted results, the manually transmitted results shall prevail.

The proposed bill further seeks to put in law that incase a candidate withdraws from a repeat election, the remaining candidate shall be declared elected forthwith as the president elect.

Any returning officer who refuses to sign all electoral documents will be liable to five years in jail if the proposed elections offences bill is passed.

Members of the minority side warned against changing the rules saying the Supreme Court had directed the repeat elections be conducted in accordance with the law as it were on 8th August.

The majority party has already set out nine members who will sit in the adhoc committee to consider the bill and now awaits the minority side to submit six members.

The quorum of the ad hoc committee will be the chairperson and four other members. At the same time the Election Laws amendment bill was formally introduced in the senate, sparking debate with Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Junior querying the logic in duplicating a bill already under discussion in the national assembly. Sentiments shared by majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen.

Debate in the senate was characterized by low quorum from the opposition with only four senators from the NASA coalition present prompting the majority leader to take a swipe at the opposition urging them to participate in legislative matters. Parliament adjourned for two weeks