The Judiciary has appointed 47 Judges and Magistrates to swear in the newly elected Governors and their Deputies.

According to High Court Principal Judge Richard Mwongo, the Judges will however not take responsibility for the transfer of instruments of office.

The guidelines further indicate that magistrate may immediately commence co-ordination with the relevant county government offices and or Committee on the Assumption of Office of Governor in regard to the swearing-in.

The judge will then be kept appraised of the progress. The Oath or Affirmation will be administered not earlier than 9 am and not later than 5pm.

Justice Weldon Korir and Magistrate Evans Maker will swear-in Mombasa Governor-elect Hassan Joho.

Nairobi Governor-elect Mike Sonko will be sworn into office by Justice David Majanja and Magistrate Paul Mulwa while Justice Dora Chepkwony and Magistrate Julius Ng’arng’ar will swear-in Kisumu Governor-elect Anyang’ Nyong’o.

In Nakuru the newly elected Governor Lee Kinyanjui will be sworn in by Justice Justus Bwonwonga and Magistrate Godfrey Oduor while Turkana Governor-elect Josphat Nanok who is also Council of Governors Chairman will be sworn-in by Justice James Wakiaga and Magistrate Mwangi .K. Mwangi.

In a circular by Principal Judge Richardd Mwongo the judges shall administer the Oaths/Affirmation of Office and witness the signing of the Certificate of Inauguration.

The Magistrates will be assisting in the preparation of relevant oaths/affirmations and certificate. They will be checking and confirming the gazetted information regarding the declared governor/deputy governor-elect.

They are also expected to be confirming the identity of the declared governor/deputy governor-elect.

The government has announced provisional dates for the swearing-in of Governors.

