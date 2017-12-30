NACADA classifies Kajiado as a hot spot for drug, substance abuse

The National Agency for the Campaign against Drug Abuse (NACADA), has classified Kajiado County as a hot spot for drug and substance abuse.

According to a recent survey by the agency, most young people in the region have fallen into the trap of drug addiction and alcoholism, a trend they say must be reversed.

NACADA Chief Executive Officer Victor Okioma attributed the vice to Namanga high way from Tanzania border point, which cuts across the County.

He says traffickers use the road as a transit route with youth targeted as primary customers.

Okioma said NACADA is not taking this matter lightly, warning that stiff measures will be taken to stop the menace.

In most towns along the high way, many young people who have been trapped in the vice lie down helplessly.

NACADA CEO says many here abuse Bhang, tobacco, heroin and second generation liquor.

Namanga, Kajiado and Kitengela are the most affected towns, where the business is done openly despite the presence of police officers.

NACADA officers have been pitching tent in the region for the last three days, in a bid to reach the affected youth.

The agency is set to launch a unique program geared towards fighting drugs in the county, with a pilot programme set to be rolled out later nationally.

Kajiado County commissioner David Kipkemei acknowledges fighting the menace in the vast county is a tall order owing to powerful cartels controlling the business.

