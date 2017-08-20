KDF to bomb Boni forest to flush out militants

Residents of Boni Forest in Lamu County have been issued with a 48 hour ultimatum to relocate to safer areas to pave way for an aerial bombardment by the Kenya Defense Forces to flush out Al-Shabaab militants.

Operation Linda Boni Director Joseph Kanyiri called on all residents, especially the herders, to vacate the surrounding areas to avoid being killed during the operation.

“I call on locals who are still living inside or near the Boni Forest to vacate. The bombing of Al-Shabaab hideouts in the forest will begin anytime soon,” he said.

He said the terrorist group poses a serious security challenge that requires a strict solution.

The operation comprising of security teams drawn from the Kenya defense forces and other security agencies will involve aerial and ground assault with the major aim of eliminating terror cells

” I am aware that some herders have for several times been spotted grazing their animals inside Boni Forest and its surrounding areas. They should vacate with their animals within the next 48 hours”, Kanyiri said.

The expansive Boni Forest which borders Lamu, Tana River and Garissa counties has been an Al-Shabaab hideout and security agencies believe the rag tag militia has established several camps within the forest where they plan and execute acts of terror.

The government has also asked those who fled to camps not to return to the forest until the operation ends.

The Operation was launched by the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery on September 15, 2015.

Head of Operation warned that those feeding Shabaab militants with information, enabling them avoid capture, will be prosecuted.

“Let me make it clear to you that if you in any way give an Al-Shabaab food and information we will treat you as one of them and we will trail you.”

Kanyiri also asked those who fled to camps due to the insecurity to remain at the centres, assuring them of safety.

Thousands of residents of Jima, Poromoko, Pandanguo, Kakathe, Maleli and Nyonmgoro in Witu division have been leaving at the camps for internally displaced people at Katsaka Kairu and AIC Church in Witu since July this year.

