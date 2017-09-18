The Kenya Meteorological Service has issued an alert of torrential rainfall in the coastal region. The Weatherman says the expected heavy rainfall of about 30 millimeters that will last more than 24 hours on Tuesday 19th September, 2017 through to Thursday 21st .

The rains will begin on Tuesday in Kwale, Mombasa and parts of Kilifi counties. On Wednesday the rains will spread to Lamu, the coastal part of Tana-River County and southern parts of Taita-Taveta County.

The weatherman warns that owing to the intensity of the rains, they are likely to cause flooding in low lying areas near the coastline, along river courses, areas near dams and other water repositories.

The flooding situation may worsen in some parts of the coast on Wednesday due to the fact that a lot of water will have accumulated on the ground since Tuesday.

The alert signed by the Director of Meteorological Services Peter Ambenje warns that flood water may suddenly appear in places where no rain has occurred and could move faster than it appears. Members of the public are urged to be cautious, to avoid walking in moving water or driving through it to avoid drowning.

The public is further urged to keep to safer grounds until the floods subside. Users of canoes and small boats are reminded to be cautious of the storms and large waves.

The coastal region has been experiencing unprecedented drought lasting over six seasons that occasioned food shortage.

The weatherman earlier said Kenya is headed for heavy rainfall during the short rains season of October, November to December.

The Meteorologists indicate that the country will receive enhanced rainfall “that will be well distributed both in time and space,” he said noting that the rainfall will be helpful in increasing food production.

The north eastern counties of Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, Isiolo which are mainly Arid and Semi Arid Lands (ASALs) that were hardest hit during the drought that has lasted six rainfall seasons (three years) are expected to receive above normal rainfall.

The other regions expected to receive above normal rainfall include Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale, Lamu, parts of Tana River Counties. The others include Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Murang’a, Nyandarua, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and Marsabit.

The rest are Turkana and Samburu that are expected to receive above normal rainfall during the short rains season.

The rest of the country including counties in Western Kenya, Busia, Vihiga, Kakamega and Bungoma will receive near normal rainfall. The others that will receive near normal rainfall include; Kisumu, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Migori, Kisii, Kericho, West Pokot, Nandi, Bomet, Baringo, Uasin Gishu and Trans Nzoia.

