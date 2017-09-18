Kenya October 17 election date in limbo

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will meet the Jubilee and NASA teams this week to brief them on the preparedness for the fresh presidential election even as the 17th of October date remains in doubt.

The Commission is said to be considering a possible push of the date to the end of October due to logistical challenges.

NASA says no elections will happen unless a section of IEBC officials led by chief executive Ezra Chiloba resign, arguing that they are directly responsible for the bungling the now nullified election.

Jubilee on the other hand accuses NASA of brinkmanship by seeking to dictate to the IEBC, an independent Commission.

The Opposition has also threatened to give the planned meeting a wide berth, saying their demands for irreducible minimums in the management of the elections are non-negotiable.

NASA has also demanded that Safran, the IT Company contracted by IEBC, be blacklisted from participating in the electoral process, with the commission keen on establishing a middle ground.

Meanwhile, the commission is expected to hold a plenary to consider a request by Safran Morpho to push the presidential election to a later date.

This is after the French firm presented its audit report last week and asked the electoral agency to extend the date to October 26th to allow it to upgrade the system.

Morpho is the supplier of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System used for voter identification and transmission of results.

During a meeting last week, the French firm said that an audit of the system showed that there was no hacking as claimed by the Kenyan opposition.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has accused the company, OT-Morpho, of being complicit in alleged rigging of the election, which was declared null and void by the country’s Supreme Court due to “irregularities and illegalities” in the transmission of results.

While the court has yet to deliver its final judgement detailing what went wrong, OT-Morpho said an “in-depth audit” of the system showed the opposition’s claims about hacking to be untrue.

In a letter to the French government, Odinga accused OT-Morpho of allowing unauthorised access to its servers and manipulating the transmission of results.

The company’s chief operating officer Frederic Beylier said the audit, undertaken with help from external experts from security software companies, had shown the system “in no way suffered manipulation of data, attacks, attempts to penetrate the system or anything of that kind.”

OT-Morpho supplied the 45,000 tablets used to identify voters biometrically and an associated system used to transmit the results of votes counted by electoral officials as well as a photograph of the paper form 34A on which votes were tallied.

The company, however, wants to upgrade the system and to clean out any data held by the gadgets ahead of the repeat presidential poll.