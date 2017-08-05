Official campaign period has come to an end.

The campaign period came to an end Saturday evening 48 hours to the voting day in compliance with the law.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his chief opponent, Raila Odinga wrapped their campaigns by appealing to Kenyans to turn out in large numbers to cast their votes.

Both leaders have both signalled they are seeking support across the country’s many communities.

The country has in the past two months witnessed aggressive election campaigns by the opposition and the Jubilee government seeking re-election.

The two main contenders President Uhuru Kenyatta and the opposition coalition NASA’s flag bearer Raila Odinga and their teams have visited all the 47 counties to consolidate their support ahead of the Tuesday vote.

Both have urged the electorate to turn up in their numbers to ensure a resounding victory in round one of the vote.

The two main contenders held their final rallies in Nakuru and Nairobi counties respectively.

There are six other contestants whose campaigns have been low keyed. They are Dr Ekuru Aukot of the Thirdway Alliance, Abduba Dida of Alliance for real change, United Democratic Party’s Cyrus Jirongo and Independent candidates Joseph Nyaga, Professor Michael Wainaina and Dr Japheth Kavinga Kaluyu.

Kenyans will decide on Tuesday the leaders they want to lead for the next five years.

They will also vote for the Governors, Senators, MPs, Women Reps and MCAs.

Pollsters say the 2017 race is too close to call

Kenya’s electoral body IEBC has assured Kenyans of credible polls saying it has pulled all stops to ensure a flawless process.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said voters’ identification process will be done through biometrics stating that all ballot papers will have been delivered to all polling centres by Monday including far flung regions such as Garissa, Mandera and Turkana.

He said they will rely heavily on the scanned forms bearing the results filled by the returning officers in constituencies in the eventuality of inconsistencies with data transmitted to the national tallying center.