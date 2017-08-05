Kenya official campaign period ends at 6pm

All political parties are by Saturday 6pm expected to end their campaigns as the two months rigorous process officially come to an end to give way for the general election on Tuesday 8th.

This means that all politically inclined adverts on TV, print and radio will also come to an end.

Official poll campaigns commenced on May 28th.

This year’s election which is observed by many as tightly contested has seen the police strategize on how to deal with any challenge during and after the voting day.

The Inspector General of police says the security officers securing election centres will be doubled.

Instead of the 95,000 in 2013, IG Joseph Boinett says about 180,000 officers will be involved.

Despite the dynamics of politics changing, the candidates for the Presidential position remain the same, with National Super Alliance flag bearer Raila Odinga seeking to unseat Uhuru Kenyatta who beat him in the 2013 general election.

Kenya’s electoral body IEBC has assured Kenyans of credible polls saying it has pulled all stops to ensure a flawless process.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati said voters’ identification process will be done through biometrics stating that all ballot papers will have been delivered to all polling centres by Monday including far flung regions such as Garissa, Mandera and Turkana.

He said they will rely heavily on the scanned forms bearing the results filled by the returning officers in constituencies in the eventuality of inconsistencies with data transmitted to the national tallying center.

Kenyans will choose a new president, lawmakers and local representatives in the Aug. 8 elections.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his chief opponent, Raila Odinga, have both signalled they are seeking support across the country’s many communities.

Pollsters say the 2017 race is too close to call

Reporting by Samuel Musita/Margaret Kalekye