Kenya Polls: COMESA flags off poll observers

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has flagged off its teams of election observers to counties ahead of Kenya’s general elections slated for Tuesday.

The election observers are drawn from 10 COMESA Member States namely DR Congo, Egypt, Eritrea, Malawi, Sudan, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe and the COMESA Secretariat.

COMESA Secretary General Mr. Sindiso Ngwenya who officially dispatched the teams Sunday morning said they would cover over 20 counties in the Coast, Eastern, Nairobi, South Rift, Nyanza and Western regions.

More than 5,000 election observers have been accredited ahead of Kenya’s hotly contested polls.

The electoral commission says it’s the highest number of observers the country has ever had, a clear sign that all eyes will be on the East African economic giant.

The observes who have been in the country met key electoral stakeholders including the main political parties, the security agencies, the IEBC, the civil society, the Media and the Judiciary to understand their level of preparedness as well as the political environment.

The COMESA team is led by former Zimbabwe Minister of Justice, Ambassador Dr. SimbiMubako.

It will observe the various stages of voting, vote counting and declaration of election results.

Shortly after election day, the team will issue a preliminary statement of its findings, and later present a final report with recommendations for improvement of future electoral practices in Kenya.

The observation process will be guided primarily by the constitution and legal framework of the Republic of Kenya, as read with relevant international and regional instruments, including the COMESA Guidelines on Election Observation and Article 6(h) of the COMESA Treaty that calls for “the promotion and sustenance of a democratic system of governance in each Member State.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are the two front runners.

Reporting by Margaret Kalekye