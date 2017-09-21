Kenya’s fresh presidential election will be held on October 26th.

The Independent Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the new date a day after the Supreme Court judges delivered a detailed judgement on Presidential Petition.

The change of date coming on a day the cabinet approved Ksh10 billion for the repeat exercise, Ksh2 billion less of what IEBC had demanded.

In requesting for the amount, IEBC cited heavy investment in enhancement of electoral technology and the training of staff in an exercise that is expected to be closely monitored by all and sundry

The commission has been mulling pushing the date from October 17th following a request by Safran Morpho, the supplier of the Kenya Integrated Elections Management System used for voter identification and transmission of results.

The French firm had asked the electoral agency to extend the date to October 26th to allow it to upgrade the system and reconfigure the kits.

OT-Morpho supplied the 45,000 tablets used to identify voters biometrically and an associated system used to transmit the results of votes counted by electoral officials as well as a photograph of the paper form 34A on which votes were tallied.

The Commission’s chairman Wafula Chebukati said they are still reviewing the judgement and its implications on the forthcoming fresh presidential election.

He promised to issue further details on the state of preparedness Friday.

“There is no doubt that the judgement impacts on the election operations and in particular technology to be deployed. In order to ensure that the Commission is fully prepared to deliver an election that meets the standards set out by the Supreme Court, we wish to notify the public and all stakeholders that the fresh presidential election shall now be held on Thursday, 26 October 2017” he said.

While indicting IEBC officials for violating the law in the conduct of the Presidential poll, Chief Justice David Maraga indicated no evidence was submitted to single out individual officials for the violations.

The Opposition NASA is demanding that several officials of the IEBC secretariat led by its Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba be sent packing for bungling the last presidential poll.

IEBC Chairperson has since suspended the ICT manager James Muhati, coordinator Paul Mugo and officer Boniface Wamae for compromising the outcome of the August 8th general election.

Read related: Supreme Court orders a fresh Presidential election