Kenya to eradicate Trachoma by 2019

The government has launched an initiative aimed at eliminated trachoma in the country by the year 2019.
Dubbed the One Hundred Million campaign, the initiative being funded by the Lions Clubs International and will be rolled out in 12 counties.
The grant will facilitate the establishment of facilities to provide advance surgery and distribution of medicine.
According to Dr. Sultan Matendechero, head of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit at the Ministry of health, Kenya is making progress towards eliminating trachoma.
Counties set to benefit from the initiative include Kajiado, Turkana, Narok, West Pokot, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Baringo Kitui and Embu.
Trachoma is characterized by the swelling of the eyelids and scarring of the outer surface of the eye, the cornea.
Repeated infections make the eye lashes turn in and scratch the cornea, causing pain and, eventually, blindness.
It is easily spread from one person to another and occurs where people live in crowded conditions with numerous flies and limited access to water and health care.
Infection usually first occurs in childhood with the disease progressing over years as repeated infections cause scarring on the inside of the eyelid, earning it the name of the “quiet disease”.
Key facts
- Trachoma is a disease of the eye caused by infection with the bacterium Chlamydia trachomatis.
- It is known to be a public health problem in 41 countries, and is responsible for the blindness or visual impairment of about 1.9 million people. In 2016, 190.2 million people lived in trachoma endemic areas and were at risk of trachoma blindness.
- Blindness from trachoma is irreversible.
- Infection spreads through personal contact (via hands, clothes or bedding) and by flies that have been in contact with discharge from the eyes or nose of an infected person. With repeated episodes of infection over many years, the eyelashes may be drawn in so that they rub on the surface of the eye, with pain and discomfort and permanent damage to the cornea.
- The World Health Assembly adopted resolution WHA51.11 in 1998, targeting the global elimination of trachoma as a public health problem.
- The elimination strategy is encapsulated by the acronym “SAFE”: Surgery for advanced disease, Antibiotics to clear C. trachomatis infection, Facial cleanliness and Environmental improvement to reduce transmission.
- In 2016, more than 260 000 people received surgical treatment for advanced trachoma, and 85 million people were treated with antibiotics. Global-level antibiotic coverage was 44.8%, a considerable increase compared to the 29.6% coverage achieved in 2015.