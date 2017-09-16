Kenya to eradicate Trachoma by 2019

The government has launched an initiative aimed at eliminated trachoma in the country by the year 2019.

Dubbed the One Hundred Million campaign, the initiative being funded by the Lions Clubs International and will be rolled out in 12 counties.

The grant will facilitate the establishment of facilities to provide advance surgery and distribution of medicine.

According to Dr. Sultan Matendechero, head of the Neglected Tropical Diseases Unit at the Ministry of health, Kenya is making progress towards eliminating trachoma.

Counties set to benefit from the initiative include Kajiado, Turkana, Narok, West Pokot, Laikipia, Isiolo, Marsabit, Wajir, Baringo Kitui and Embu.

Trachoma is characterized by the swelling of the eyelids and scarring of the outer surface of the eye, the cornea.

Repeated infections make the eye lashes turn in and scratch the cornea, causing pain and, eventually, blindness.

It is easily spread from one person to another and occurs where people live in crowded conditions with numerous flies and limited access to water and health care.

Infection usually first occurs in childhood with the disease progressing over years as repeated infections cause scarring on the inside of the eyelid, earning it the name of the “quiet disease”.

