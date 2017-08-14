Kenyans back to business after general election

Normalcy has returned to Nairobi after demonstrations broke out in various parts of the city on Friday night after announcement of presidential results.

Most businesses in the Nairobi Central Business District remained open. Nairobi County Commander, Japheth Koome, said with Kenyans eager to get back to work, police are working hard to ensure that life and property are protected.

Speaking to the press Monday morning, Koome denied claims especially from the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, KNHCR, that Mathare and other slum areas in the city were under attack terming the claims as propaganda.

Calm has also returned in various parts of the country with people trying to resume normal life.

Eastern Regional Commissioner Wycliffe Ogallo has assured area residents of enhanced security in the region following the recently held general election.

Ogallo says the elaborate measures seek to ensure as many of them resume their normal lives after exercising their democratic right to elect leaders of their choice.

The commissioner is also warning those hell-bent on spreading hate in the region that stern action will taken against them.

Elsewhere, the business community under the Mkenya Daima umbrella group is calling on the opposition to use the judicial system to address their electoral disputes.

They claim that the ongoing political stalemate is affecting the country’s economy and is not good for the growth of this nation.

According the group, the one week lull in business will affect the country’s economic growth by at least 0.1%.

They further called on opposition leader Raila Odinga to follow laid down processes in seeking redress for his contentions on the election results.

