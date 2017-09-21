Kenyans celebrate KBC journalist for saving disabled man

Victor Muyakane, a Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC ) journalist has been hailed a hero for putting his life in line of duty to save a disabled beggar who was being stung by bees outside the Supreme Court on Wednesday afternoon.

The attack occurred while judges of the Supreme Court were delivering a detailed judgment on the Presidential petition filed by NASA leader Raila Odinga and his running-mate Kalonzo Musyoka.

The incident brought a near stampede as some people scampered without establishing exactly what the problem was.

However, Muyakane took it upon himself to help the stranded beggar who was being attacked by the unleashed swarm of bees and in the process, was also stung while exercising his act of selflessness.

The reporter unfortunately lost his phone during the attack and was then rushed to MP Shah Hospital for treatment.

Muyakane has received immense amount of praise and recognition for his humane act on social media from various citizens and organisations.

CEO of Kenya Film Classification Board, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua was among those lauding the reporter’s act of kidness.

Mutua took to his Facebook page to commend the reporter, offering him ten thousand Kenya shillings as a token of appreciation for this spontaneous show of love to humanity.

Kenya Reinsurance Company, under their disabled programme also acknowledged the journalist and offered him and the disabled man a gift hamper.

Muyakane has been working at KBC for the past three years as a reporter and anchor delivering comprehensive news for the 1pm and 9pm daily news.

Bee attack security measures: