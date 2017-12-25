Kenyans donate to less fortunate on Christmas day

It was a demonstration of compassion as Kenyans donated food and non food items to the less fortunate on Christmas day.

Hundreds of elderly persons were treated to a feast and showered with goodies as part of special treatment courtesy of the revelation of all Nations Church in Nairobi’s Dandora Estate.

At the revelation church of all nations in the city’s Dandora estate, it was an exhibition of the Christmas spirit as the church held a special service for the elderly and the less fortunate members of the society.

Organizers of the event chose to treat this usually forgotten lot of old men and women as a way of marking their Christmas.

Evangelist Jerusha Karanja said that the church felt obliged to support the special group just as Jesus Christ exhibited compassion to those in need.

Beneficiaries expressing gratitude for the rare gesture saying that at least they could now manage to enjoy Christmas like other Kenyans.

In Kanunga village of Kiambu County, it was all smiles as over 50 families received a surprise visit accompanied with food and clothing.

A group christened Unity Maisha Kwagira paid these families a visit with these goodies to brighten their day.

In Thika town, the same script was replicated among street children in the town.

The underprivileged group had a chance to share with the rest of Kenyans in this year’s Christmas day after Revered Simon Kabocho of the Live Issue Ministries mobilized resources.

In Nanyuki town, the proprietor of Class Meat Restaurant Patrick Mithamo closed his business for normal clients, inviting street kids for a feast.

Mithamo who joined the kids used the opportunity to ask the government to revive the National Youth program in order to absorb the increasing number of youths who are jobless.

It was the same script in Nairobi’s Pangani Estate where Lang’ata Hospital and Mind Your Community Foundation also shared a meal with the street families, in the spirit of sharing during the Christmas season.

