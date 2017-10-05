Kenyans mark International Day of Elderly Persons

Kenyans joined the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day of Elderly Persons with government pledging to increase beneficiaries of the cash transfer program from 710,000 to 1.3 million Kenyans by January next year.

The government intends to pump in 25 billion shillings towards the programme which will also include the hunger stricken counties of the former North Eastern Province. This come as the Kenya’s elderly joined the rest of the world in marking the International Day of Elderly Persons.

Kenya is commemorating the International Day of Elderly Persons which is being marked in Kajiado county with the government pledging to increase beneficiaries of the safety net program from 710,000 thousand to 1.3 million by January next year.

Speaking during a consultative meeting with World Bank and beneficiaries of the program in Naivasha Department of Social Protection, Ministry of Labour Assistant Director Nicholas Mac’Botongore, said the government will add 6.5 billion shillings to the current 18 billion shillings to cater for the elderly in the country.

He said the initiative was changing lives of many vulnerable citizens across the country. Elsewhere, people living with disabilities hope that their special needs will receive attention as the country honours the old.

Elijah Mwega the founder of Karika Centre in Riruta Satellite, Nairobi that champions rights of elderly persons including those living with disability, says that this year’s theme for the international day “Stepping into the Future: Tapping the Talents, Contributions and Participation of Older Persons in Society,” can best be achieved if peculiar needs of the disabled are addressed.

Mwega said most disabled elderly persons acquire disability with age, hence the requirement to address their needs such as provision of walking sticks, crutches, wheel chairs, hearing aids among others.