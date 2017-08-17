Kisumu county clergy have hailed the move by the national super alliance to seek redress from the supreme court over the disputed poll results.

The clergy fellowship chair Archbishop Winnie Owiti said any other move would have proved catastrophic.

The church leaders have now challenged the supreme court to rise to the occasion and deliver a credible ruling that will satisfy both the losers and the victors.

The church leaders called on the National police service commission, IPOA and other relevant institutions to investigate and take action against reported incidents of killing and maiming as well as those involved in looting, killing ,maiming and destruction of property during the chaos the chaos that followed the announcement of winner in the hotly contested polls.

NASA is expected to file a petition before the supreme court .

The verdict of the petition will be delivered in less than a fortnight from the day of filling the petition.

Tell Us What You Think